ARTICLE
1 July 2024

APRA Markup Cancelled

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore
The American Privacy Rights Act (APRA) may have just suffered another of a thousand cuts before it is officially dead, at least in its current iteration.
United States Technology
Photo of Steven M. Millendorf
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The American Privacy Rights Act (APRA) may have just suffered another of a thousand cuts before it is officially dead, at least in its current iteration.

This action follows a recently proposed draft of the bill that stripped out civil rights protections and requirements for algorithmic accountability, thus weakening some privacy protections, although it seems that there were additional sticking points regarding any private right of action.

The United States House Committee on Energy and Commerce Committee had scheduled a planned markup of the proposed bill with these changes for Thursday, June 27. But the planned markup was cancelled at the last minute, leaving the next steps towards even getting the proposed bill out of committee uncertain. This leaves the United States as one of the dwindling number of countries without a national privacy law, resulting in a patchwork of sectoral laws and state-by-state general privacy laws to fill in the void.

The U.S. House of Representatives is at a major crossroads with the proposed American Privacy Rights Act following a last-minute cancellation of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce's scheduled markup of the bill 27 June.

...

Energy and Commerce committee members and public observers were filing into the the committee room as a House Republican staff member entered five minutes before the scheduled start of the markup to announce the cancellation. U.S. Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, learned of the cancellation as public observers did, with Fulcher marked by frustration and Eshoo by shock.

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Steven M. Millendorf
Steven M. Millendorf
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More