Jason Chorlins, a principal in Kaufman Rossin's risk advisory services practice, provides his insights to FinXTech, for the article, "Regulators Focus on How AI Amplifies Cybersecurity Risk." The article details how financial regulators are focused on the implications and risks of artificial intelligence for effective cybersecurity at financial institutions.



Article Excerpt:

Financial institutions should revisit their cybersecurity policies and practices on an "ongoing basis" because the threat nature can change daily, says Jason Chorlins, principal of risk advisory services at accounting and advisory services firm Kaufman Rossin. Additionally, they should revisit the efficacy of their cybersecurity training for staff in anticipation of more effective phishing attacks.

Executives will want to understand how the operational model of different AI applications impacts their institution's policies, procedures and processes from an information security, cybersecurity, data management and third-party risk management perspective, he says.

