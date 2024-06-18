Treasury Issues Request For Information On Uses Of AI

On June 6, 2024, the US Department of the Treasury (Treasury) issued a request for information (RFI) on the "uses, opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial services sector."1 The RFI seeks information from a broad range of stakeholders to increase Treasury's understanding of AI as it explores "enhancements to legislative, regulatory, and supervisory frameworks" that may be necessary to govern the use of AI in the financial services sector.2

Given recent statements by senior Treasury officials,3 RFIs from other financial regulators on the use of AI,4 and the increased interest in using the technology on the part of financial institutions,5 this RFI does not come as a surprise.6 Statements by Treasury officials indicate that existing interagency guidance, including the Statement on Model Risk Management and Guidance on Third-Party Relationships,7 may apply when certain financial institutions use AI, but given the potential overlap between AI systems and more traditional models, there have been questions about how to distinguish them and mitigate AI's unique risks.8

Treasury is seeking comments from all parties that may have a perspective on the use of AI in the financial sector or on any question on which it is seeking information. Along with seeking input on the potential opportunities and risks of financial institutions' use of AI, Treasury is seeking information on how AI may affect "impacted entities," which include "consumers, investors, financial institutions, businesses, regulators, end-users, and any other entity impacted by financial institutions' use of AI."9 Comments and information in response to the RFI are due on August 12, 2024.10

What Are Treasury's Objectives in Issuing the RFI?

First, in remarks at the Financial Stability Oversight Council's (FSOC) Conference on AI and Financial Stability, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen explained that the RFI will serve as a way of "continuing our stakeholder engagement to improve our understanding of AI in financial services."11 Secretary Yellen also announced that Treasury's Federal Insurance Office, which provides expertise on insurance matters to Treasury and other federal agencies, will convene a future roundtable discussion on the "benefits and challenges associated with the use of AI by insurers, best practices, and potential consumer protections to prevent discrimination."12 Given Treasury's focus on mitigating bias in insurance underwriting, this roundtable, along with the RFI, will "contribute to Treasury's improved understanding of how AI impacts different types of financial institutions."13

Second, Treasury is not only seeking to understand AI's role, but is also focused on enhancing supervision to address AI-related risks in the financial services sector. Secretary Yellen announced that FSOC will "continue its efforts to monitor AI's impact on financial stability" and "support efforts to build supervisory capacity to better understand associated risks."14 In particular, Secretary Yellen singled out "scenario analysis, often used by firms and governments to understand opportunities and risks in the context of uncertainty," as potentially "beneficial."15 This suggests that FSOC will enhance its supervision of AI by employing scenario analysis to anticipate AI-related risks and vulnerabilities.

Third, Treasury is prioritizing AI-related enforcement measures. In a separate statement issued in support of the RFI, Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang stated that the Biden Administration "is committed to fostering innovation in the financial sector while ensuring that [it] protect[s] consumers, investors, and our financial system from risks that new technologies pose."16

Key Takeaways

The RFI includes 19 questions that are specific to the use of AI by "a broad set of stakeholders in the financial services ecosystem, including those providing, facilitating, and receiving financial products and services," which are divided into three parts:17

"General uses of AI in financial services"; "Actual and potential opportunities and risks related to AI in financial services"; and "Further actions".

The key questions and takeaways are as follows:

General Uses of AI in Financial Services : Treasury is interested in how institutions are using AI for products, risk management, capital markets, operations, customer service, compliance and marketing. 18 Treasury seeks information on the types of AI models used, barriers for small institutions in accessing AI, details on AI model development and deployment, and whether the definition of AI should be broadened or narrowed given the variety of use cases. 19

: Treasury is interested in how institutions are using AI for products, risk management, capital markets, operations, customer service, compliance and marketing. Treasury seeks information on the types of AI models used, barriers for small institutions in accessing AI, details on AI model development and deployment, and whether the definition of AI should be broadened or narrowed given the variety of use cases. Actual and Potential Opportunities and Risks Related to Use of AI in Financial Services : Treasury seeks input on the benefits and risks of using AI in financial services and the best ways to mitigate those risks. In particular, Treasury is concerned with bias, discrimination and privacy risks, and how consumers are "protected from and informed about the potential harms" from financial institutions' use of AI and seeks information on the following topics. 20 Opportunities and Benefits: Treasury requests examples of the actual and expected benefits of AI to various stakeholders, including financial institutions, regulators, consumers, and underserved communities. 21 Risks and Risk Management: Treasury seeks to understand AI-related risks, such as oversight issues. 22 In particular, Treasury requests information on the risks of using AI models developed in-house, by third parties or based on open-source code. It also seeks to understand financial institutions' policies and practices, governance structures, risk management frameworks and testing methods for AI models. Finally, Treasury seeks information on how institutions address gaps in human capital and the challenges of AI "explainability". 23 Fair Lending, Data Privacy, Fraud, Illicit Finance and Insurance: Treasury requests information to understand the increased risks to consumers from AI technologies, including discrimination, privacy, fraud and insurance coverage risks. 24 Treasury asks how institutions are mitigating AI-associated risks and harms in these areas to consumers, particularly those in underserved communities. It also seeks details on approaches to strengthening existing data privacy protections (such as those in the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act) and changes implemented by insurers to comply with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' Model Bulletin on the Use of Artificial Intelligence. 25 Third-Party Risks: Treasury requests information to understand the risk management challenges associated with third-party AI providers. 26 Treasury asks how financial institutions manage these risks and what enhancements are being made to institutions' due diligence and monitoring processes. Treasury also seeks information on the present application of operational risk frameworks to the use of AI, data confidentiality concerns and the management of supply chain risks related to AI.

: Treasury seeks input on the benefits and risks of using AI in financial services and the best ways to mitigate those risks. In particular, Treasury is concerned with bias, discrimination and privacy risks, and how consumers are "protected from and informed about the potential harms" from financial institutions' use of AI and seeks information on the following topics. Further Actions: Treasury seeks recommendations on legislative, regulatory or supervisory enhancements to balance innovation with consumer protection and stability, and asks about further actions needed to protect consumers from potential risks and harms.27 Treasury is also interested in how differences in jurisdictional approaches inside and outside the United States impact the management of AI-related risks.

Opportunities for Engagement

As discussed above, Treasury will likely use information submitted in response to the RFI to enhance its supervisory and enforcement approaches to AI. Accordingly, it is important for financial institutions to not only understand the fundamentals and implications of AI but also consider engaging with the RFI through the following actions:

Providing Detailed Input on AI Use Cases : Financial institutions should consider sharing examples of AI applications within their operations. This includes successful implementations in product offerings, risk management, capital markets, internal operations, customer service, regulatory compliance and marketing. Highlighting use cases can help shape Treasury's regulatory priorities by providing representative use cases.

: Financial institutions should consider sharing examples of AI applications within their operations. This includes successful implementations in product offerings, risk management, capital markets, internal operations, customer service, regulatory compliance and marketing. Highlighting use cases can help shape Treasury's regulatory priorities by providing representative use cases. Identifying Barriers and Proposing Solutions : Financial institutions, especially smaller ones, should consider communicating any challenges or barriers to access they face in accessing AI technologies. For example, Treasury has acknowledged that larger financial institutions that have already migrated some of their systems and data into cloud computing platforms will likely be able to take advantage of AI developments sooner than those that have not. 28 Providing insights into these issues and suggesting feasible solutions can help create a more level playing field in the financial sector.

: Financial institutions, especially smaller ones, should consider communicating any challenges or barriers to access they face in accessing AI technologies. For example, Treasury has acknowledged that larger financial institutions that have already migrated some of their systems and data into cloud computing platforms will likely be able to take advantage of AI developments sooner than those that have not. Providing insights into these issues and suggesting feasible solutions can help create a more level playing field in the financial sector. Recommending Governance and Risk Management Enhancements : Financial institutions should consider describing current risk management practices at a general level. According to Treasury, financial institutions are embedding AI-specific risk management within their enterprise risk management programs, integrating it with broader risk management practices. 29 This aligns with the "three lines of defense" approach outlined by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and others, which includes business line responsibility, corporate risk management support and auditing risk controls. 30 Providing detailed examples of these frameworks can help Treasury understand the current thinking around oversight and risk management.

: Financial institutions should consider describing current risk management practices at a general level. According to Treasury, financial institutions are embedding AI-specific risk management within their enterprise risk management programs, integrating it with broader risk management practices. This aligns with the "three lines of defense" approach outlined by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and others, which includes business line responsibility, corporate risk management support and auditing risk controls. Providing detailed examples of these frameworks can help Treasury understand the current thinking around oversight and risk management. Addressing Ethical and Compliance Concerns : Treasury is keenly interested in AIrelated issues concerning bias, discrimination and data privacy. Yet financial institutions interviewed by Treasury have stated that they rely on existing risk management methodologies to mitigate AI threats even though these supervisory risk management and operational resiliency expectations may not address AI. 31 Financial institutions should consider detailing how they are addressing these concerns, including methodologies to enhance AI explainability and mitigate bias.

: Treasury is keenly interested in AIrelated issues concerning bias, discrimination and data privacy. Yet financial institutions interviewed by Treasury have stated that they rely on existing risk management methodologies to mitigate AI threats even though these supervisory risk management and operational resiliency expectations may not address AI. Financial institutions should consider detailing how they are addressing these concerns, including methodologies to enhance AI explainability and mitigate bias. Engaging in Third-Party Risk Discussions: Treasury has underscored the importance of due diligence in addressing third-party-related AI issues such as technology integration, data privacy, retention policies, and model validation and maintenance.32 By engaging with the RFI, financial institutions may be able to influence the development of tailored third-party risk management frameworks that reflect industry realities and best practices.

Financial institutions, however, need not restrict themselves to the RFI questions in their responses. Below are a few additional points not covered in the RFI that may be worth including in comments to the RFI:

Evaluating Scenario Analysis for AI Risks : Financial institutions should consider commenting on the efficacy of applying scenario analyses to monitor for AI-related risks, which Secretary Yellen suggested. Given the significant data and modeling gaps banks faced during the Federal Reserve's recent Pilot Climate Scenario Analysis, 33 similar issues could likely arise in an AI scenario analysis, especially given rapidly evolving AIrelated risks. Treasury should address these potential challenges and propose solutions to enhance resilience and accuracy before any AI scenario analyses are approved.

: Financial institutions should consider commenting on the efficacy of applying scenario analyses to monitor for AI-related risks, which Secretary Yellen suggested. Given the significant data and modeling gaps banks faced during the Federal Reserve's recent Pilot Climate Scenario Analysis, similar issues could likely arise in an AI scenario analysis, especially given rapidly evolving AIrelated risks. Treasury should address these potential challenges and propose solutions to enhance resilience and accuracy before any AI scenario analyses are approved. Data Quality, Interconnections and "Data/Model Poisoning" Risks: Financial institutions should consider commenting on the "interconnections that emerge as many market participants rely on the same data and models," a point also raised by Secretary Yellen.34 This issue is compounded when larger institutions rely on data of varying (or uncertain) provenance, which can lead to "model collapse" or other systemic failures.35 Similarly, in the context of generative AI, as AI-generated content increasingly fills the internet, it "poisons" the training data for future models, creating a cycle of degraded data quality.36 Financial institutions should seek clarity on how Treasury plans to address these potential systemic risks and ensure the integrity of AI training data, or offer their thoughts about how to do so effectively.

Conclusion

As financial institutions and consumers continue to explore the use of novel forms of AI, regulators are seeking to understand the technology and the impact its increased adoption would have on the broader financial system. Treasury indicated that it would use the information gathered from this process to inform future AI-related initiatives and support more formal supervisory processes and enforcement actions. As a result, financial institutions should consider submitting comments and information in response to the RFI to ensure that Treasury has broad information about the potential uses and risks of AI as it contemplates additional enhancements to its legislative, regulatory and supervisory frameworks.

