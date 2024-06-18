Akin Intelligence - April/May 2024

Welcome to the April-May edition of Akin Intelligence. This edition is a double header, covering both months as we prepare for the launch of our new AI Hub—a one-stop resource for AI coverage that will launch soon. Starting next month, each newsletter will cover the events of a single month and will be published early the following month.

Both months saw renewed statements of cooperation between the US and EU on AI-related issues, as well as steps towards finalizing the EU AI Act and confirmation that US agencies successfully completed all 150-day tasks from the October AI Executive Order. By the end of April, the Department of Commerce's Proposed Rule on Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities received over 500 public comments. Federal and state legislatures continued their work on AI-related bills, with some focus on preventing malicious AI-generated content and other risks. On the industry side, more new and improved AI products continue to be released.

To ensure continued receipt, please subscribe to future issues here if you have not already done so. For past issues and other AI content, check out Akin's AI & ML Insights.