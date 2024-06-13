ARTICLE
13 June 2024

Navigating The Hype: The Strategic Use Of Generative AI In Business

Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

There is significant buzz about Generative AI (GenAI) and how it will transform most industries. While GenAI offers compelling capabilities in content creation, interaction and exploratory analysis...
United States Technology
There is significant buzz about Generative AI (GenAI) and how it will transform most industries. While GenAI offers compelling capabilities in content creation, interaction and exploratory analysis, its performance and cost-effectiveness diminish in certain scenarios, especially where precision, predictability and computational efficiency are paramount. Understanding the limitations of GenAI in these contexts is crucial for businesses aiming to leverage new technologies to drive performance and maximize return on critical technology investments.

Where Does GenAI Excel?

Areas of High Applicability:

  1. Content Generation
  2. Conversational User Interfaces
  3. Knowledge Discovery
  4. Innovation and Brainstorming

Areas of Limited Applicability:

  1. Segmentation/Classification
  2. Recommendation Systems
  3. Perception and Intelligent Automation
  4. Anomaly Detection/Monitoring

Areas of Minimal Applicability:

  1. Prediction/Forecasting
  2. Planning and Decision Intelligence
  3. Optimization
  4. Autonomous Systems

Businesses should consider these strengths and limitations, often combining GenAI with traditional AI methods, while being mindful of risks like unreliable outputs, data privacy issues, and cybersecurity threats. Strategic deployment demands balancing GenAI's creative and interactive capabilities with its limitations to ensure investments align with operational needs and deliver measurable benefits.

Originally published by 11 June, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

