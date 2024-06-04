Jack Griem And Alex Malyshev Discuss Leveraging Artificial Intelligence | Video Series Part 3

Part 3: Termination and Managing Risk Throughout the Life of the Contract

In our ongoing series, experts from our Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Automation Industry Group engage in discussions on harnessing the potential and mitigating the risks of generative artificial intelligence. They dissect the intricate aspects of contracts, service agreements, and vendors to pinpoint strategies for reducing risks to companies and their data and explore these issues in a commonsense way.

