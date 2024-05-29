Making A Shared Services Organization Work: A Practical Guide (Video)

self

In this episode of podcast series, 'The Deep Dive' A&M SEAA Managing Director Daniel Angelucci, who leads the Digital and Technology Services practice, and Vice President of DHL IT Services, Dilerjit Oberoi, explore the strategic advantages of shared services.

The discussion delves into the benefits of this model, from standardized processes to advanced technology integration. Listeners will gain insights on transitioning to shared services, making this an essential guide for anyone looking to transform organizational efficiency.

Originally published 15 May 2024