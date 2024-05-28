AI Legal & Regulatory News—Week Of 5/20/24

Below is this week's tracker of the latest AI legal and regulatory developments in the United States and in the EU. Sign up here to ensure you do not miss an update.

AI Licensing Update:

News Corp and OpenAI announced a multi-year agreement to bring News Corp content to OpenAI. According to the press release, as part of the deal, OpenAI will receive access to current and archived content from News Corp's major news publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, Investor's Business Daily, FN, and the New York Post, among others.

Reddit and OpenAI announced a partnership for OpenAI to obtain access to real-time content from Reddit's Data API, which means it can surface content from the site within ChatGPT and other new products. The partnership will also enable Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to redditors and mods, and OpenAI will become a Reddit advertising partner.

AI Policy Update—U.S.:

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed legislation whose stated aim is to protect consumers from algorithmic bias when AI is used in decision-making scenarios. It's the first state-level law to regulate AI in the private sector, offering a possible national model. The law, S.B. 205, creates consumer protections against potential discrimination when AI is used in "consequential" decisions around education, housing, health care and other services.

AI Policy Update—European Union:

On May 21st, the EU AI Act was formally adopted. The EU AI Act will come into effect 20 days after its publication in the EU Official Journal, which is expected within the next few days. Most of its provisions will apply two years after its entry into force.

The European Commission sent a request for information to Microsoft compelling the company to provide information under the Digital Services Act on specific risks stemming from its service's "Bing" generative AI features, notably "Copilot in Bing" and "Image Creator by Designer." Microsoft has until May 27, 2024 to provide the requested information to the European Commission. "The request for information is based on the suspicion that Bing may have breached the DSA for risks linked to generative AI, such as so-called 'hallucinations,' the viral dissemination of deepfakes, as well as the automated manipulation of services that can mislead voters," the Commission wrote in a press release.

AI Policy Update—International:

UK ministers are focused on how tech companies train their artificial intelligence models after the creative industries voiced concerns over work being copied and used without permission or a fee. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer told the Financial Times that the government would bring forward its first attempt to create rules around the use of material such as TV programs, books and music by AI groups. Frazer said ministers would initially focus on what content was being used by AI developers to train their models, which will in effect allow the industry to see if work it produces is being copied.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.