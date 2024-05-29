Pulman Discusses Scarlett Johansson vs. OpenAI

Pryor Cashman Partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment and Film, TV + Podcast Groups, spoke with Legaltech News about the potential legal battle between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI in relation to OpenAI's new artificial intelligence voice assistant, "Sky."

In "Scarlett Johansson vs. OpenAI: Legal Weighs in on Right of Publicity Claims, 'Sultry Female Voices'," Simon discusses how this dispute could be of significant interest to SAG-AFTRA:

My initial reaction to the Scarlett Johansson statement is that it will increase scrutiny on an area that has been of significant concern to talent for some time, as evidenced by last summer's SAG-AFTRA strike and negotiations, as well as recent legislation, such as the Tennessee "ELVIS" Act. It seems to me that these cases will turn on whether the voice is immediately recognizable as the specific talent, in this case Johansson. The question of "input" versus "output" is present in most of these AI cases, and it will be interesting to see how different statutes seem to define infringement. As has been reported, this is an area of significant interest for SAG-AFTRA and the talent community.

