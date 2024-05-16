ARTICLE
16 May 2024

Autonomous Akin Update - April 2024

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Contributor
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore
Our newsletter reflects the focus of Akin's cross-practice autonomous systems and advanced mobility team on developments in the regulatory, policy, trade, intellectual property, and cybersecurity...
United States Technology
Photo of Jennifer L. Richter
Photo of Christian Davis
Photo of Susan Lent
Photo of Eric L. Muñoz
Photo of Hyongsoon Kim
Photo of Nicole McFarland
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Joseph Hold
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our newsletter reflects the focus of Akin's cross-practice autonomous systems and advanced mobility team on developments in the regulatory, policy, trade, intellectual property, and cybersecurity and privacy spaces. Autonomous Akin brings you the latest news and developments so that you can keep a pulse on what is happening in government and industry that is impactful for your business. For our new readers, you can subscribe to future issues of this newsletter here. Thank you!

Read More

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jennifer L. Richter
Jennifer L. Richter
Photo of Christian Davis
Christian Davis
Photo of Susan Lent
Susan Lent
Photo of Eric L. Muñoz
Eric L. Muñoz
Photo of Hyongsoon Kim
Hyongsoon Kim
Photo of Nicole McFarland
Nicole McFarland
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Joseph Hold
Joseph Hold
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
16 May 2024

Autonomous Akin Update - April 2024

United States Technology
Contributor
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More