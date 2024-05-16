Intelligent Reporting Of Artificial Promises?

Compliance and governance teams are being put under increased pressure by regulators in relation to their reporting demands. With relatively new environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations adding to this burden, the article explores how artificial intelligence (AI) could provide innovative and efficient means of reporting compliance. Disclosing vast datasets under the UK's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation (SFDR) is powerful and necessary information but poses a significant challenge in terms of time and financial resources for organizations regardless of size. Using AI is not a fix-all solution, requiring oversight and data review. However, it could be a useful tool in creating efficiencies in data collection.

"Intelligent reporting or artificial promises?," Governance + Compliance Magazine, April 2024

