AGs Protect Children From AI (And Chainsaws) (Podcast)

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · AGs Protect Children from AI (and Chainsaws)

Last week in South Carolina, AGs, staff, and members of the community gathered for the AI and Preventing Child Exploitation Seminar, presented jointly by the Attorney General Alliance (AGA) and the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). Sessions focused on robocalls, online platforms, youth digital wellness and mental health, and the potential benefits of AI.

