13 May 2024

Benchmark Report On The State Of A.I. In EDiscovery Released

I had a chance to preview this report from Lighthouse last week, and it's an interesting read. The key takeaway for me is that while there is a high level of reported interest in how A.I. might potentially impact the practice of law, there is also a healthy awareness of the need for education and the development of clear policies around the use of A.I.

Accuracy, privacy, and security remain the top priorities for the implementation of any novel technological solutions as applied to legal practice.

https://www.lighthouseglobal.com/ai-in-ediscovery-benchmark-report

