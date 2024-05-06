United States:
AI Updates: The Impact Of AI On In-House And Outside Counsel (Video)
06 May 2024
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
VIDEO
Seyfarth partners Lauren Leipold and Owen Wolfe sit down with
Stephen Mar, Chief Legal Officer of Odeko, to discuss the current
and potential future impact of AI on the legal profession.
