United States: AI Updates: The Impact Of AI On In-House And Outside Counsel (Video)

Seyfarth partners Lauren Leipold and Owen Wolfe sit down with Stephen Mar, Chief Legal Officer of Odeko, to discuss the current and potential future impact of AI on the legal profession.

