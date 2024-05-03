ARTICLE

Artificial intelligence took the employment world by storm in 2023, quickly becoming one of the most talked about and debated subjects among corporate counsel across the country. Companies will continue to use AI as a resource to enhance decision-making processes for the foreseeable future as these technologies evolve and take shape in a myriad of employment functions. As these processes are fine-tuned, those who seek to harness the power of AI must be aware of the risks associated with its use. This featured article analyzes two novel AI lawsuits and highlights recent governmental guidance related to AI use. As the impact of AI is still developing, companies should recognize the types of claims apt to be brought for use of AI screening tools in the employment context and the implications of possible discriminatory conduct stemming from these tools. Read the full featured article here.

