1) EU approves landmark AI law, leapfrogging US to regulate worrying new technology1

European Union lawmakers gave final approval on March 13, 2024 to a landmark law governing artificial intelligence. The first-of-its-kind law is poised to reshape how businesses and organizations in Europe use AI for everything from health care decisions to policing.

2) New York Times denies OpenAI's 'hacking' claim in copyright fight2

The Times responded to OpenAI's motion to dismiss by stating that the claim is largely "grandstanding." In defense of OpenAI's claim that the Times paid an unnamed "hire gun" to manipulate its product into reproducing the newspaper's contents, the Times stated that it simply used the first few words or sentences of it articles to prompt ChatGPT to recreate them.

3) Nvidia is sued by authors over AI use of copyrighted works3

Chipmaker, Nvidia Corp, was sued by three authors who said Nvidia used their copyrighted books without permission to train its AI platform, NeMo. Brian Keene, Abdi Nazemian and Stewart O'Nan said their works were part of a dataset of about 196,640 books that helped train NeMo to simulate ordinary written language, before being taken down in October "due to reported copyright infringement." The authors said the takedown reflects Nvidia's having "admitted" it trained NeMo on the dataset, and thereby infringed their copyrights.

4) Writers sue Databricks Inc. alleging copyright infringement for the use of their work in AI Platform, MosaicML

Software firm, Databricks Inc. was sued by three authors for copyright infringement claiming that their large language model was trained on datasets that used Books3, which includes thousands of pirated books.

Footnotes

