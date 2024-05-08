United States:
Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (Video)
08 May 2024
Carter Ledyard & Milburn
Our ongoing series of discussions about leveraging the
opportunities and managing the risks of generative artificial
intelligence. Practitioners in our Artificial Intelligence (AI),
Machine Learning (ML) and Automation Industry Group explore these
issues in a commonsense way. The complex characteristics of
contracts, service agreements and vendors are broken down to
identify ways of minimizing the risk to companies and their
data.
Part I: AI Vendor Contracts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
