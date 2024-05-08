Our ongoing series of discussions about leveraging the opportunities and managing the risks of generative artificial intelligence. Practitioners in our Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Automation Industry Group explore these issues in a commonsense way. The complex characteristics of contracts, service agreements and vendors are broken down to identify ways of minimizing the risk to companies and their data.

Part I: AI Vendor Contracts

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.