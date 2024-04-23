Duane Morris will present Get Smart with AI: Practical Impacts of the New EU AI Act, a webinar on risk mitigation strategies for AI use in business, presented by the Technology, Media and Telecom Industry Group's Artificial Intelligence Team, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern time and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. London time. REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR.

About the Program

The European Union AI Act is the most comprehensive global framework on the regulation of AI, created by the European Parliament to address and regulate the risks of AI, while positioning Europe as the leading innovation center for the safe and transparent use of this revolutionary technology.

Join John M. Benjamin and Sandra A. Jeskie for a detailed explanation of the EU AI Act, the implementation and compliance timeline and strategies to prepare your business for the increased scrutiny and regulation of AI on the global stage. We will also consider its possible impact on the U.S. regulatory landscape.

Specific topics include:

High level summary of the EU AI Act

Obligations for businesses using AI

EU AI Act enforcement

How the EU AI Act may set the path for global trends in AI regulation

Lessons learned from the General Data Protection Regulation in the EU and its effect on U.S. laws

How a U.S. AI regulatory framework might develop

