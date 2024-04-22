Artificial intelligence brings new opportunities and efficiencies to how companies conduct business, often working behind the scenes to transform day-to-day operations and how we live our daily lives. The FTC has recognized that consumers likely have concerns over whether AI is being built and applied to meet their needs while protecting data and privacy rights. Consumer-facing companies must ensure — and reassure their customers — that their use of AI is compliant and safe.

Join Arnold & Porter lawyers in a webinar that discusses some of the legal implications that consumer products companies must be aware of when deploying AI throughout their operations. Topics include relevant consumer protection laws, the need for transparency, privacy and data security, liability for malfunctioning AI, intellectual property rights, and ethical considerations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.