Food and beverage retailers are using AI in all aspects of their businesses from hiring decisions, ordering and delivery, customer recognition, customer loyalty and marketing campaigns and much more. This program will provide an overview of AI as it relates to the retail and food service sector and how to manage the legal and regulatory issues through effective AI policies. The program will cover:

An overview of AI

Key litigations and enforcements

IP and third-party contractor issues

Employee use of AI

AI code generations

FTC guidance on AI

Avoiding bias and discrimination

Corporate policies for managing AI

Where the law is going

