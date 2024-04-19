Food and beverage retailers are using AI in all aspects of their businesses from hiring decisions, ordering and delivery, customer recognition, customer loyalty and marketing campaigns and much more. This program will provide an overview of AI as it relates to the retail and food service sector and how to manage the legal and regulatory issues through effective AI policies. The program will cover:

  • An overview of AI
  • Key litigations and enforcements
  • IP and third-party contractor issues
  • Employee use of AI
  • AI code generations
  • FTC guidance on AI
  • Avoiding bias and discrimination
  • Corporate policies for managing AI
  • Where the law is going

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.