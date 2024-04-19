United States:
Legal Issues With AI Impacting Food And Beverage Retailers (Video)
19 April 2024
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Food and beverage retailers are using AI in all aspects of their
businesses from hiring decisions, ordering and delivery, customer
recognition, customer loyalty and marketing campaigns and much
more. This program will provide an overview of AI as it relates to
the retail and food service sector and how to manage the legal and
regulatory issues through effective AI policies. The program will
cover:
- An overview of AI
- Key litigations and enforcements
- IP and third-party contractor issues
- Employee use of AI
- AI code generations
- FTC guidance on AI
- Avoiding bias and discrimination
- Corporate policies for managing AI
- Where the law is going
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
Risks And Best Practices For GenAI In The Workplace
Nyemaster Goode
Generative artificial intelligence, or GenAI, is moving into all facets of life—including the workplace. Employees are using GenAI now. To mitigate GenAI legal risks, employers need to set up...
AI Legal & Regulatory News—Week Of 3/25/24
Steptoe LLP
Below is this week's tracker of the latest legal and regulatory developments in the United States and in the EU. Sign up here to ensure you do not miss an update.
The Impacts Of Chat GPT On Corporate Litigation
Butler Snow LLP
Artificial intelligence ("AI") is one of the most rapidly developing components of the technology sector. This is especially true within the last five years, as evidenced by the increased...