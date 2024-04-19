Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan recently announced the creation of the House Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies. Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, who has led the House on technology issues and also serves as Co-Chair of the Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council, will serve as chair of this new select committee. Other members of the select committee are Rep. Jeff Leach, Rep. Oscar Longoria, Rep. Angelia Orr, and Rep. Armando Walle.



The committee was created to conduct a comprehensive review of the advancements in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies (AI/ET) and the economic, ethical, and societal implications of those advancements. The review will include:

Examining the current state of AI/ET and its uses by public and private actors in modern society; Determining the impact of the application of AI/ET on various sectors of society, including employment, health care, homeland and national security, and transportation; Identifying policy considerations necessary to ensure the responsible deployment of AI/ET in Texas by both public and private actors; and Formulating recommendations for legislative, policy, regulatory, and remedial actions needed to address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI/ET.

The committee must submit an initial report to the House by May 16, 2024, and the committee may submit additional reports as needed.

The findings of the committee could lead to legislation being filed in the next regular session of the Texas Legislature which will begin Jan. 14, 2025.

