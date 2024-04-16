United States:
Washington State Poised To Launch Artificial Intelligence Task Force (Podcast)
16 April 2024
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
As we have previously reported, state attorneys general (AGs)
have great interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and we do not
see this stopping anytime soon. This time, our focus is on a
bipartisan legislative proposal from Washington Attorney General
Bob Ferguson to create an AI task force, which the Washington State
Legislature passed (Senate Bill 5838) and now awaits the
governor's signature.
