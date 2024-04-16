self

As we have previously reported, state attorneys general (AGs) have great interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and we do not see this stopping anytime soon. This time, our focus is on a bipartisan legislative proposal from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson to create an AI task force, which the Washington State Legislature passed (Senate Bill 5838) and now awaits the governor's signature.

