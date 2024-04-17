United States:
Another Opportunity To Shape Government AI Acquisitions
17 April 2024
Michael Best & Friedrich
On Monday, April 1, 2024, the Department of the Air Force posted
a request for information (RFI) for its Advanced Battle Management System
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Toolkit for Cloud
Based Command and Control. The goal of this RFI is to identify
several tools and technologies that will improve the agency's
tactical command and control (C2) software applications and reduce
operational C2 workflow timelines. If state-of-the-art
commercialized AI and automation technologies are your
company's area of expertise, this is a great opportunity to
showcase your capabilities and shape the Air Force's
acquisition strategy for this requirement. Commenters have until
April 26, 2024, at 4 p.m. EDT to submit their responses.
