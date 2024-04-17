On Monday, April 1, 2024, the Department of the Air Force posted a request for information (RFI) for its Advanced Battle Management System Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Toolkit for Cloud Based Command and Control. The goal of this RFI is to identify several tools and technologies that will improve the agency's tactical command and control (C2) software applications and reduce operational C2 workflow timelines. If state-of-the-art commercialized AI and automation technologies are your company's area of expertise, this is a great opportunity to showcase your capabilities and shape the Air Force's acquisition strategy for this requirement. Commenters have until April 26, 2024, at 4 p.m. EDT to submit their responses.

