Industry Seeks Global Regulatory Certainty and Consistency
AI stands to transform medical product development by creating efficiencies that shrink timelines and costs, and by producing insights. In fact, according to a Berkeley Research Group (BRG) report, the AI health care market is expected to grow by nearly 500% to $187 billion between 2024 and 2030.
However, while regulators in 60 countries, including the European Union, South Korea, the United States, and China, have begun to develop their own regulatory frameworks in response to the rapid proliferation of AI tools, global regulators are attempting to build AI infrastructure and technical expertise.1 Consequently, while regulatory agencies build their respective AI infrastructures and technical expertise, they should also proactively collaborate with their international counterparts to harmonize these efforts and ensure the responsible use of AI.
FDA Prioritizes AI Use in Development of Medical Products
Following a series of AI-related publications2 in recent years, on March 15, 2024, the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), and Office of Combination Products (OCP) (the Centers) jointly published a paper—"Artificial Intelligence & Medical Products: How CBER, CDER, CDRH, and OCP are Working Together"—detailing the Centers' four high-level priorities for a patient-centered, risk-based regulatory approach that strikes a balance between fostering responsible and ethical innovation and upholding quality, safety, and effectiveness. The priorities are listed and elaborated below:
- Foster Collaboration to Safeguard Public Health. Like other FDA
initiatives, such as FDA's membership in the Coalition for
Health AI, FDA seeks to dialogue with stakeholders in developing
effective, internationally consistent standards, guidelines, and
best practices. As such, FDA intends to solicit input from a myriad
of stakeholders, including global regulators, developers, patient
groups, and academics, to inform critical regulatory elements,
including transparency, explainability, governance, bias,
cybersecurity, and quality assurance. Moreover, to encourage
information exchange, not simply solicitation from stakeholders,
FDA also seeks to promote the development of educational
initiatives related to AI in medical products to support
stakeholders in their efforts.
- Advance the Development of Regulatory Approaches that Support
Innovation. Because AI/machine learning (ML) is a rapidly advancing
field, FDA seeks to establish predictability and clarity in the
regulation of AI in medical products by monitoring trends to
anticipate and detect knowledge gaps and opportunities to improve
and refine regulatory efforts; building upon existing initiatives
like CDER's Framework for Regulatory Advanced Manufacturing
Evaluation (FRAME) initiative, which seeks to prepare an
internationally harmonized, science- and risk-based regulatory
framework to support the adoption of advanced manufacturing
technologies, including AI; and issuing guidance.
Though no timeline has been established for publication, FDA intends to issue several related pieces of guidance, including:
- Final Guidance from CDRH on Marketing Submission Recommendations for a Predetermined Change Control Plan for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Enabled Device Software Functions
- Draft Guidance from CDRH on Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-enabled Device Software Functions: Lifecycle Management Considerations and Premarket Submission Recommendations
- Draft Guidance from CDER on Considerations for the Use of
Artificial Intelligence to Support Regulatory Decision-Making for
Drugs and Biological Products
- Promote the Development of Standards, Guidelines, Best
Practices, and Tools for the Medical Product Life Cycle. Expounding
upon FDA's previously issued Good Machine Learning Practice Guiding
Principles, which, together with Health Canada and the United
Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
(MHRA), identified 10 guiding principles to inform the development
of Good Machine Learning Practice (GMLP), FDA plans to take a
number of actions toward developing standards, guidelines, and best
practices across the medical product life cycle, including
evaluating best practices for safety and performance monitoring
across ethics, representativeness, bias, transparency, safety,
cybersecurity, quality assurance, and risk mitigation
dimensions.
- Support Research Related to the Evaluation and Monitoring of AI
Performance through Demonstration Projects. Subject to available
resources, the Centers also plan to support demonstration projects,
including projects that highlight and seek to manage and mitigate
risk of potential bias; projects that consider health inequities,
promote equity, ensure data representativeness, and leverage
ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts; and projects that
ensure adherence to standards, performance, and reliability
throughout the product life cycle. FDA has not yet provided
timelines for project funding.
OMB Memorandum Defines Parameters for Advancing Governance, Innovation, and Risk Management for Agency Use of AI
In the paper, FDA also noted its intention to use AI to streamline regulatory processes. However, FDA now must abide by the government-wide policy published by OMB March 28, 2024, that seeks to protect the rights and safety of the public when agencies use AI to inform, influence, decide, or execute agency decisions or actions by:
- Strengthening AI Governance, which requires each agency to designate, within 60 days of issuance of the Memorandum, a chief AI officer (CAIO) to establish a framework for promoting AI innovation, managing AI-related risk, and coordinating with other technical and policy areas in these efforts. This will also require an annual AI use case inventory.
- Advancing Responsible AI Innovation, which requires agencies to increase their capacity to use AI, enable sharing and reuse of models, code, and data, and, within 365 days of the issuance of the Memorandum, to develop and publicly release an enterprise strategy for how agencies will advance the responsible use of AI, including reducing barriers to its use (e.g., IT infrastructure, data, cybersecurity, workforce, generative AI-specific challenges).
- Managing Risks from the Use of AI, which
builds upon existing AI risk management requirements. Agencies
must, by Dec. 1, 2024, implement the safeguards and minimum
practices for "safety-impacting AI" and
"rights-impacting AI," as defined in the Memorandum.
Moreover, agencies are encouraged to incorporate existing best
practices for AI risk management as appropriate.
Opportunities for Agency Engagement and Collaboration
Because AI regulation is in its infancy, stakeholders should dialogue with regulators to inform how FDA crafts its regulatory framework. Stakeholders should be prepared to provide robust information about how AI functions in their medical products and potential limitations to the technology, including monitoring and mitigation of risks related to cybersecurity, bias, safety, transparency, and privacy, among other elements, and AI's impact on product quality and patient outcomes.
Stakeholders should keep a close eye on regulatory developments in a cross-border context, including any guidance or requests for comment as well as any opportunities to participate in demonstration projects or RFIs. For example, in addition to the planned guidance above, OMB plans to issue proposed regulations relating to responsible use of AI in federal procurement standards later this year.3 Moreover, at an April 25, 2024, public meeting, FDA plans to release more information about its recently established Quantitative Medicine (QM) Center of Excellence, which will oversee ML and AI approaches. In the meeting, FDA plans to solicit public feedback on education, outreach, and policy needs and to provide an update on the QM Center of Excellence's status and objectives.
Footnotes
1. Approximately 60 countries have national AI strategies. The European Union passed the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, which created an AI Office and uses a risk-based framework that places the strictest regulation and oversight on the highest risk products, such as medical devices. In January, South Korea enacted a digital medical product law to regulate and facilitate growth of digital health products. The U.S. Congress passed the AI in Government Act of 2020 and the Advancing American AI Act, along with several actions stemming from the White House (e.g., the AI Bill of Rights). China is also developing its own regulatory regime.
2. 2019 Discussion Paper and Request for Feedback: Proposed Regulatory Framework for modifications to Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD); 2021 Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Action Plan (a five-point plan that promised an updated regulatory framework and new draft guidance, continued harmonization efforts, a public workshop, regulatory science research and real-world performance pilot projects); 2023 Discussion Paper and Request for Feedback: Using Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in the Development of Drug & Biological Products.
3. OMB published an RFI on federal procurement standards for AI products and services. The RFI has a 30-day comment period to solicit input on the development of appropriate standards for AI use under federal contracts.
