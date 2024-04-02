ARTICLE

The SEC has entered into settlements on charges with two investment advisers based on misleading statements in their SEC filings regarding their use of Artificial Intelligence technology. Late last year, the Chair of the SEC had warned against overstating use of AI technology so as to mislead investors, and the settlements this week show an intent to follow-through with this priority. The SEC's efforts to protect investors dovetail with the FTC's warnings and enforcement actions against misleading consumers by overstating AI capabilities. Companies in the AI space, particularly those with SEC filing obligations, should be aware of this enforcement activity when making claims regarding their technology.

