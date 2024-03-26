K. Lance Anderson, Benton Bodamer, and Andrew Robie's article, "At the Intersection of Law and Technology: Navigating Generative AI in the Legal Industry Part 2," was published in Texas Lawyer. The article discusses the recent advances of GenAI and how the ethical issues they pose will continue to grow and become more complex. All stated, "Although it is evident that GenAI-generated legal work can be unreliable, it doesn't signify that its use should be entirely prohibited in legal settings." To learn more, click here.

