Europe's strides in AI legislation have reached a historic milestone as the European Parliament greenlights the AI Act, setting a global precedent for comprehensive regulation in artificial intelligence development and use. This landmark legislation not only shapes the future of technology within the European Union but also holds significant implications for various sectors, including the fashion industry. [...]

Duane Morris partner Agatha Liu emphasizes the need for fashion brands to adopt a customer-centric approach, prioritizing transparency and providing consumers with comprehensive insights into AI-driven processes. The Act's focus on eradicating bias underscores the importance of inclusive AI models within the fashion industry.

