In the dynamic landscape of the digital realm, cyber threats are advancing exponentially, both in scale and complexity. As organisations globally embrace digital transformation, including the integration of artificial intelligence, the protection of sensitive data and critical infrastructure has become paramount.

As an enabler of a sustainable digital approach or a vehicle for the adoption of innovation and technology, cybersecurity which often appears as a constraint as long as standards aren't clear for every organisation, are digital "hygiene rules" about to emerge?

The Network and Information Systems Directive (NIS 2) plays a pivotal role in establishing a comprehensive framework to tackle the evolving challenges posed by cybersecurity. Positioned as a crucial component of the EU's cybersecurity strategy, the NIS 2 Directive aims to bolster the resilience of critical infrastructure and digital services. It builds upon its predecessor, the NIS Directive, by expanding its scope and imposing new obligations on a wider array of entities, including digital service providers.

Effectively navigating the intricate legal landscape of the NIS 2 Directive necessitates a nuanced understanding of both legal and technical aspects, demanding a holistic approach to cybersecurity. Additionally, collaborative efforts across disciplines and expertise are essential for the successful implementation of the NIS 2 requirements.

To bridge this gap, Steptoe and WALLIX have synergized their respective regulatory and technical expertise, presenting a comprehensive guide on achieving compliance with the NIS 2 Directive.

Our White Paper not only translates legal requirements into tangible technical action points but also provides a roadmap with practical steps, empowering organisations in their compliance endeavors and their governance process to level up their cybersecurity.

Click here to download a copy of the "NIS 2 Directive Unpacked."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.