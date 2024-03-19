Below is this week's tracker of the latest legal and regulatory developments in the United States and in the EU. Sign up here to ensure you do not miss an update.

AI Policy Update—U.S.:

The Biden Administration laid out a funding strategy to implement its executive order on artificial intelligence. With his budget request for 2025 fiscal year, the administration proposes injecting millions across more than a dozen federal agencies, including the Department of Education, to carry out the vision outlined in his October executive order on AI.

California's Privacy Protection Agency on Friday advanced a set of proposed regulations for certain artificial intelligence tools. While it could be more than a year before they take effect, the agency' actions are part of a wider effort by the state government to crack down on potential misuse of the quickly-developing technology. Under the current draft of the regulations, businesses would be required to provide notice to consumers about businesses' use of automated decision-making technology (ADMT), consumers right to opt out and to access information about how businesses use ADMT.

AI Policy Update—European Union:

The EU AI Act has been formally approved by the European Parliament with an overwhelming majority. The next step in the legislative process is the final endorsement by the Council of the EU (at the ministry level). The European Parliament casted its vote on the basis of this updated version of the text of the EU AI Act.

The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), the European Institutions' data protection watchdog, issued a press statement about the last plenary meeting of the Committee on Artificial Intelligence (CAI) of the Council of Europe, which is drafting the Framework Convention on AI, Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law. Notably, the EDPS stated that the draft Framework Convention, as it stands now, could prove to be a missed opportunity to lay down a strong and effective legal framework for the development and uptake of trustworthy AI.

