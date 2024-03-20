self

In this latest episode of our quarterly AI Legislative Update, we talk with our very own Stephen Lilley (Cybersecurity & Data Privacy partner at Mayer Brown) on the constantly evolving global landscape of AI regulation and the changes that have been rolled out since last we spoke.

We explore the implementation of the White House's Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence and provide an update regarding AI legislative activity at both the federal and state levels.

Mayer Brown's AI Executive Order Action Tracker is designed to help companies keep track of the actions taken by the Biden Administration under the AI EO, as well as those still on the horizon. Be sure to check it out here.

