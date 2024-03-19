ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of private equity (PE) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs) is not just an innovation—it's a game changer. In a competitive M&A environment, speed to insights and data that provides confidence to act give PE funds a competitive advantage like never before. The advent of LLMs offers a compelling avenue to revolutionize these processes and create market differentiation.

Revolutionizing Data Extraction

The traditional approach to custom data extraction is painstaking and time-consuming. Analysts spend countless hours sifting through press releases, company websites and a myriad of search engine results to gather actionable insights on potential investment targets. With the technological advancements made in generative AI, it's now possible to process and analyze unstructured text at unprecedented scale. This opens the door for a scalable analytical platform that reduces the bandwidth on analysts on deal sourcing efforts. With an automated solution leveraging LLMs, the data extraction work becomes much faster and human error is vastly reduced. Robust mitigation and detection practices greatly improve the quality of results and reduce hallucination. This leap in efficiency and effectiveness allows us to extract data points at scale and uncover hidden gems in the vast expanse of data that would otherwise remain unnoticed.

By way of example, imagine an investor in the GI healthcare space looking for acquisition targets that focus on specific imaging treatments like capsule endoscopy, but are not interested in integrated practices (e.g. providing primary care). With a platform as described above, the investor could have an army of AI "analysts” comb through the thousands of websites of all the leads and extract a simple yes/no or even filter the list of services harmonized to a predetermined set of options. Similarly, the AI-powered solution can comb through the websites to find and extract details of the practitioners, in-network payors, service locations, or any other custom detail, where data is available, in structured form. With this data, the investor can prioritize the high-quality leads by better assessing the fit of each potential target to their investment thesis.

Enhancing Fit Analysis

Understanding a client's investment thesis and decision tree is critical for identifying targets that align with their strategic goals. LLMs transform this process by enabling a nuanced analysis that considers a broader range of factors than ever before. By automating the enumeration of potential targets based on their strategic fit, an LLM-based solution facilitates a more informed and precise selection process. This technology empowers us to align investment opportunities with our clients' objectives more closely, ensuring better outcomes for all stakeholders.

Back to our example, once we've understood the investment thesis and decision criteria that the investor cares about and collected the relevant data, we can begin fit analysis. Say the thesis called for specific service lines, a min/max count of care providers and certain geographies. These are all data points that can be extracted from the digital footprints of the targets or even government data sources. In some cases, investors may also have other vendors with data points they want to incorporate into a fit analysis. Once the thesis is clear and the evaluation data is present, an LLM can leverage data analytics toolkits as well as its own reasoning to analyze each target and rank them by fit. This provides the investor with a much more manageable list of targets to pursue while also prioritizing those most interesting.

Analysis at Scale

The scale at which we can run this analysis is another area where generative AI shines. Leveraging platforms like DIG, which pre-analyze a wealth of data, we're able to improve both the precision and recall of our analyses. This not only accelerates the deal identification process but also enhances the accuracy of our fit analysis, providing our clients with a competitive edge in the fast-paced world of private equity and M&A.

The potential applications of LLMs extend beyond internal processes. By integrating these models with plugins from data vendors like Pitchbook, we can further streamline the data analysis process for analysts. This integration has the potential to significantly reduce bandwidth constraints, enabling analysts to focus on higher-level strategic decision-making.

Conclusion

As we stand on the cusp of this technological revolution, the potential of generative AI-powered data systems in the realm of private equity and M&A is undeniable. By harnessing these tools, we can transform the way we identify and analyze acquisition targets, offering unparalleled insights and efficiency. The future is here, and it's powered by AI.

Originally published on the 12th of March, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.