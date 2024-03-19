self

As we navigate the ever-evolving terrain of technology and market dynamics, it's vital to stay ahead with insights that transcend the moment. Partners Denise Plunkett and Bradley Justus, along with Andreas Reindl from Van Bael & Bellis, delved deep into the intricate world of artificial intelligence (AI) and pricing algorithms during our insightful webinar, addressing the growing significance of this technology in the antitrust space.

Whether you are a business leader, legal professional, or just an enthusiast keen on the intersection of technology and law, this webinar is a critical resource that will help you align your strategies with the demands of today's digital economy, especially as we witness continuous advancements in AI and competitive pricing practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.