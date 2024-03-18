Today's General Counsel published an article by Partner Ryan N. Phelan discussing how in-house legal departments can develop an artificial intelligence (AI) policy that simultaneously protects the company's valuable intellectual property.

As Ryan describes, "The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, such as ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot, has revolutionized business operations, enhancing efficiency and productivity in areas like software development and content generation. However, these advancements bring challenges, particularly concerning intellectual property (IP) rights. AI tools that process vast data, some sensitive or proprietary, pose risks of inadvertent public disclosure, potentially impacting patent rights or trade secrets. This concern is acute in the U.S. due to strict patent laws regarding public disclosures of inventive ideas."

Access Ryan's article "How to Craft an AI Policy to Protect Your Intellectual Property" published in Today's General Counsel.

