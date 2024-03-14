Duane Morris' Agatha Liu and Kelly Bonner were interviewed by Personal Care Insights about the challenges and opportunities beauty companies face while using AI to appeal to younger consumer demographics. Below is an excerpt of the article.

How does the competitive landscape of the beauty industry impact businesses' use of AI technologies, especially when it comes to targeting younger consumer segments?

Bonner: The highly competitive nature of the beauty industry, with its desire to appeal to younger consumers, is certainly a key driver in beauty brands embracing AI tools to offer enhanced customer shopping experiences.

Can you provide some context about US AI regulations that the beauty industry should know? What do you expect is coming, especially considering the AI Act in the EU?

Liu: The EU AI Act imposes specific obligations on the providers and deployers of so-called high-risk AI systems, including testing, documentation, transparency and notification duties.

