United States:
State Governments Move To Regulate AI In 2024
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Across the country, state leaders are introducing legislation
and taking executive actions related to AI at a rapid pace. While
no state has passed a comprehensive AI law and there remains very
little AI-specific law on the books, that could change in 2024.
This alert provides a snapshot of state activity that our attorneys
are tracking and advising our clients on.
Read the full alert.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
Ankura CTIX FLASH Update - February 16, 2024
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
A new trojan for iOS and Android has been discovered that uses its capabilities to scan the victim's face for apparent use in future deepfakes. The trojan, named "GoldPickaxe"...
AI & Patents: USPTO Issues Guidance
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to develop, it is increasingly being used to aid in developing new products and processes.