Across the country, state leaders are introducing legislation and taking executive actions related to AI at a rapid pace. While no state has passed a comprehensive AI law and there remains very little AI-specific law on the books, that could change in 2024. This alert provides a snapshot of state activity that our attorneys are tracking and advising our clients on.

