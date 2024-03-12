Situation

A wire and cable distributor ($550M in annual recurring revenue) wanted line of sight to $10M in tangible new revenue in 2023 and additional growth opportunities to realize their 5-year strategic vision of doubling their revenue. The client had a nascent digital and sales team, ecommerce sales that failed to meet expectations and had recently lost a few of their largest customers.

The client's Board of Directors recommended A&MPLIFY as a digital growth partner to uncover opportunities and design an implementation roadmap to capture new revenue. Over a six-week sprint, A&MPLIFY guided the client through a value hack process to prioritize investments and fund growth initiatives in product, sales and digital areas. We developed an actionable plan, aligned with the client's strategic vision, that detailed tactical next steps. A&MPLIFY also provided the client with a personalized playbook, empowering them to independently replicate the value hacking process and identify future opportunities.

Approach

Conducted current state and market assessment to understand opportunities to strengthen the core business, expand into adjacent product/service offerings and make bold bets to gain market share in net new product lines and markets.

Identified and prioritized growth opportunities, quantified the potential impact through market sizing and delivered an actionable implementation plan with 10+ immediate activation steps.

Developed revenue realization roadmaps for each growth concept that outlined investment considerations, customer segments, go-to-market strategy, value levers, time to revenue realization, risk mitigation plan and a prioritized set of activities.

Impact

$20-30M in new value identified in fiscal year 2023.

Eleven growth concepts and over 200M in five-year revenue opportunity projected from recommendations.

