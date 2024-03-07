- Increased Adoption of Generative AI and Push to Minimize Algorithmic Biases – Generative AI took center stage in 2023 and popularity of this technology will continue to grow. The importance behind the art of crafting nuanced and effective prompts will heighten, and there will be greater adoption across a wider variety of industries. There should be advancements in algorithms, increasing accessibility through more user-friendly platforms. These can lead to increased focus on minimizing algorithmic biases and the establishment of guardrails governing AI policies. Of course, a keen awareness of the ethical considerations and policy frameworks will help guide generative AI's responsible use.
- Convergence of AR/VR and AI May Result in "AR/VR on steroids"–The fusion of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies with AI unlocks a new era of customization and promises enhanced immersive experiences, blurring the lines between the digital and physical worlds. We expect to see further refining and personalizing of AR/VR to redefine gaming, education, and healthcare, along with various industrial applications.
- EV/Battery Companies Charge into Greener Future–With new technologies and chemistries, advancements in battery efficiency, energy density, and sustainability can move the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) to new heights. Decreasing prices for battery metals can help make EVs more competitive with traditional vehicles. AI may providenew opportunities in optimizing EV performance and help solve challenges in battery development, reliability, and safety.
- "Rosie the Robot" is Closer than You Think–With advancements in machine learning algorithms, sensor technologies, and integration of AI, the intelligence and adaptability of robotics should continue to grow. Large language models (LLMs) will likely encourage effective human-robot collaboration, and even non-technical users will find it easy to employ robotics to accomplish a task. Robotics is developing into a field where machines can learn, make decisions, and work in unison with people. It is no longer limited to monotonous activities and repetitive tasks.
- Unified Defense in Battle Against Cyber-Attacks–Digital threats are expected to only increase in 2024, including more sophisticated AI-powered attacks. As the international battle against hackers wages on, threat detection, response, and mitigation will play a crucial role in staying ahead of rapidly evolving cyber-attacks. As risks to national security and economic growth, there should be increased collaboration between industries and governments to establish standardized cybersecurity frameworks to protect data and privacy.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.