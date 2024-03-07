- Banner Year for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Health – With AI-designed drugs entering clinical trials, growing adoption of generative AI tools in medical practices, increasing FDA approvals for AI-enabled devices, and new FDA guidance on AI usage, 2023 was a banner year for advancements in AI for medtech, healthtech, and techbio—even with the industry-wide layoffs that also hit digital and AI teams. The coming year should see continued innovation and investment in AI in areas from drug design to new devices to clinical decision support to documentation and revenue cycle management (RCM) to surgical augmented reality (AR) and more, together with the arrival of more new U.S. government guidance on and best practices for use of this fast-evolving technology.
- Congress and AI Regulation – Congress continues to grapple with the proper regulatory structure for AI. At a minimum, expect Congress in 2024 to continue funding AI research and the development of standards required under the Biden Administration's October 2023 Executive Order. Congress will also debate legislation relating to the use of AI in elections, intelligence operations, military weapons systems, surveillance and reconnaissance, logistics, cybersecurity, health care, and education.
- New State and City Laws Governing AI's Use in HR Decisions – Look for additional state and city laws to be enacted governing an employer's use of AI in hiring and performance software, similar to New York City's Local Law 144, known as the Automated Employment Decisions Tools law. More than 200 AI-related laws have been introduced in state legislatures across the country, as states move forward with their own regulation while debate over federal law continues. GT expects 2024 to bring continued guidance from the EEOC and other federal agencies, mandating notice to employees regarding the use of AI in HR-function software as well as restricting its use absent human oversight.
- Data Privacy Rules Collide with Use of AI – Application of existing laws to AI, both within the United States and internationally, will be a key issue as companies apply transparency, consent, automated decision making, and risk assessment requirements in existing privacy laws to AI personal information processing. U.S. states will continue to propose new privacy legislation in 2024, with new implementing regulations for previously passed laws also expected. Additionally, there's a growing trend towards the adoption of "privacy by design" principles in AI development, ensuring privacy considerations are integrated into algorithms and platforms from the ground up. These evolving legal landscapes are not only shaping AI development but also compelling organizations to reevaluate their data strategies, balancing innovation with the imperative to protect individual privacy rights, all while trying to "future proof" AI personal information processing from privacy regulatory changes.
- Continued Rise in AI-Related Copyright & Patent Filings, Litigation – Expect the Patent and Copyright Offices to develop and publish guidance on issues at the intersection of AI and IP, including patent eligibility and inventorship for AI-related innovations, the scope of protection for works produced using AI, and the treatment of copyrighted works in AI training, as mandated in the Biden Administration Executive Order. IP holders are likely to become more sophisticated in how they integrate AI into their innovation and authorship workflows. And expect to see a surge in litigation around AI-generated IP, particularly given the ongoing denial of IP protection for AI-generated content and the lack of precedent in this space in general.
