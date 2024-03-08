To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On February 12, the White House Office of Science and Technology
Policy (OSTP) released an updated list of critical and emerging
technologies (CETs), refining and building upon the previous version issued in 2022. This update outlines
the Biden administration's focus on technologies that could
"strengthen the nation's security" and "chart a
new pathway in American innovation" such as generative AI
systems and micro- and nano-electromechanical systems. Companies in
CET fields should expect the updated list to help guide development
of U.S. export controls, including multilateral controls, areas of
focus of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS),
U.S. domestic investment policies, and encouragement of research
and study in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics
(STEM).
The most notable revisions from the 2022 list include adding
Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Technologies and Data
Privacy, Data Security, and Cybersecurity Technologies, which were
previously addressed as separate subtopics. In addition, the 2024
list consolidated and identified new subfields for each CET
focusing, where possible, on core technologies that continue to
emerge and modernize. CETs are defined as subsets of advanced
technologies that may significantly impact U.S. national
security.
The critical and emerging technology areas in the 2024 update
are:
- Advanced Computing
- Advanced Engineering Materials
- Advanced Gas Turbine Engine Technologies
- Advanced and Networked Sensing and Signature Management
- Advanced Manufacturing
- Artificial Intelligence
- Biotechnologies
- Clean Energy Generation and Storage
- Data Privacy, Data Security, and Cybersecurity
Technologies
- Directed Energy
- Highly Automated, Autonomous, and Uncrewed Systems, and
Robotics
- Human-Machine Interfaces
- Hypersonics
- Integrated Communication and Networking Technologies
- Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Technologies
- Quantum Information and Enabling Technologies
- Semiconductors and Microelectronics
- Space Technologies and Systems
(All CETs and their respective subfields are listed below.)
The 2024 list does not significantly differ from the 2022 list,
with many of the same CETs listed. However, certain technologies
previously covered within subcategories have now been highlighted
as one of the 18 main CET topic areas: (1) Clean Energy Generation
and Storage; (2) Data Privacy, Data Security, and Cyber
Technologies; (3) Integrated Communication and Network
Technologies; and (4) PNT technologies.
Like the 2022 list, the 2024 list also identifies refined
subcategories for each of the CETs listed above. For example, the
PNT CET includes diversified PNT-enabling technologies for users
and systems in airborne, space-based, terrestrial, subterranean,
and underwater settings; interference, jamming, and spoofing
detection technologies, algorithms, analytics, and networked
monitoring systems; and disruption/denial-resisting and hardening
technologies. Notably, the 2024 list also includes several new
subcategories such as generative AI systems and micro- and
nano-electromechanical systems.
While not a "priority list for either policy development or
funding," the updated CET list may help inform government-wide
and agency-specific efforts concerning U.S. technological
competitiveness and national security. For example, the Export
Control Reform Act of 2018 charges the Bureau of Industry and
Security (BIS) with implementing a robust process to identify
"emerging" and other types of "critical"
technologies. This latest update aligns with the National Security Strategy issued in October
2022, highlighting the U.S. government's focus on technology
that is central to geopolitical competition and to the future of
U.S. national security.
Given the continued scrutiny regarding the importance of these
technologies as they relate to U.S. national security interests,
interested parties should keep a close eye on any future
regulations regarding CETs. It is important to note that
identification on the list does not automatically impose export
control regulations on the listed technologies, which under CFIUS
may trigger a mandatory filing. However, parties in these
industries involving one or more CET should assess the likely level
of government interest, consult legal counsel as needed, and
formulate a strategy accordingly.
|
Critical and Emerging
Technologies List With Subfields
|
CET
|
Technology
Subfield
|
Advanced Computing
|
- Advanced supercomputing, including for AI applications
- Edge computing and devices
- Advanced cloud services
- High-performance data storage and data centers
- Advanced computing architectures
- Advanced modeling and simulation
- Data processing and analysis techniques
- Spatial computing
|
Advanced Engineering Materials
|
- Materials by design and material genomics
- Materials with novel properties to include substantial
improvements to existing properties
- Novel and emerging techniques for material property
characterization and lifecycle assessment
|
Advanced Gas Turbine
Engine Technologies
|
- Aerospace, maritime, and industrial development and production
technologies
- Full-authority digital engine control, hot-section
manufacturing, and associated technologies
|
Advanced and Networked Sensing
and Signature Management
|
- Payloads, sensors, and instruments
- Sensor processing and data fusion
- Adaptive optics
- Remote sensing of the Earth
- Geophysical sensing
- Signature management
- Detection and characterization of pathogens and of chemical,
biological, radiological and nuclear weapons, and materials
- Transportation-sector sensing
- Security-sector sensing
- Health-sector sensing
- Energy-sector sensing
- Manufacturing-sector sensing
- Building-sector sensing
- Environmental-sector sensing
|
Advanced Manufacturing
|
- Advanced additive manufacturing
- Advanced manufacturing technologies and techniques including
those supporting clean, sustainable, and smart manufacturing,
nanomanufacturing, lightweight metal manufacturing, and product and
material recovery
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
|
- Machine learning
- Deep learning
- Reinforcement learning
- Sensory perception and recognition
- AI assurance and assessment techniques
- Foundation models
- Generative AI systems and multimodal and large language
models
- Synthetic data approaches for training, tuning, and
testing
- Planning, reasoning, and decision making
- Technologies for improving AI safety, trust, security, and
responsible use
|
Biotechnologies
|
- Novel synthetic biology including nucleic acid, genome,
epigenome, and protein synthesis and engineering, including design
tools
- Multi-omics and other biometrology, bioinformatics,
computational biology, predictive modeling, and analytical tools
for functional phenotypes
- Engineering of sub-cellular, multicellular, and multi-scale
systems
- Cell-free systems and technologies
- Engineering of viral and viral delivery systems
- Biotic/abiotic interfaces
- Biomanufacturing and bioprocessing technologies
|
Clean Energy Generation
and Storage
|
- Renewable generation
- Renewable and sustainable chemistries, fuels, and
feedstocks
- Nuclear energy systems
- Fusion energy
- Energy storage
- Electric and hybrid engines
- Batteries
- Grid integration technologies
- Energy-efficiency technologies
- Carbon management technologies
|
Data Privacy, Data Security, and
Cybersecurity Technologies
|
- Distributed ledger technologies
- Digital assets
- Digital payment technologies
- Digital identity technologies, biometrics, and associated
infrastructure
- Communications and network security
- Privacy-enhancing technologies
- Technologies for data fusion and improving data
interoperability, privacy, and security
- Distributed confidential computing
- Computing supply chain security
- Security and privacy technologies in augmented reality/virtual
reality
|
Directed Energy
|
- Lasers
- High-power microwaves
- Particle beams
|
Highly Automated, Autonomous,
and Uncrewed Systems (UxS),
and Robotics
|
- Surface
- Air
- Maritime
- Space
- Supporting digital infrastructure, including High Definition
(HD) maps
- Autonomous command and control
|
Human-Machine Interfaces
|
- Augmented reality
- Virtual reality
- Human-machine teaming
- Neurotechnologies
|
Hypersonics
|
- Propulsion
- Aerodynamics and control
- Materials, structures, and manufacturing
- Detection, tracking, characterization, and defense
- Testing
|
Integrated Communication and Networking
Technologies
|
- Radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits, antennas,
filters, and components
- Spectrum management and sensing technologies
- Future generation wireless networks
- Optical links and fiber technologies
- Terrestrial/undersea cables
- Satellite-based and stratospheric communications
- Delay-tolerant networking
- Mesh networks/infrastructure independent communication
technologies
- Software-defined networking and radios
- Modern data exchange techniques
- Adaptive network controls
- Resilient and adaptive waveforms
|
Positioning, Navigation, and
Timing (PNT) Technologies
|
- Diversified PNT-enabling technologies for users and systems in
airborne, space-based, terrestrial, subterranean, and underwater
settings
- Interference, jamming, and spoofing detection technologies,
algorithms, analytics, and networked monitoring systems
- Disruption/denial-resisting and hardening technologies
|
Quantum Information and
Enabling Technologies
|
- Quantum computing
- Materials, isotopes, and fabrication techniques for quantum
devices
- Quantum sensing
- Quantum communications and networking
- Supporting systems
|
Semiconductors and Microelectronics
|
- Design and electronic design automation tools
- Manufacturing process technologies and manufacturing
equipment
- Beyond complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS)
technology
- Heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging
- Specialized/tailored hardware components for artificial
intelligence, natural and hostile radiation environments, RF and
optical components, high-power devices, and other critical
applications
- Novel materials for advanced microelectronics
- Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and Nanoelectromechanical
systems (NEMS)
- Novel architectures for non-Von Neumann computing
|
Space Technologies and Systems
|
- In-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing, as well as
enabling technologies
- Technology enablers for cost-effective on-demand and reusable
space launch systems
- Technologies that enable access to and use of cislunar space
and/or novel orbits
- Sensors and data analysis tools for space-based
observations
- Space propulsion
- Advanced space vehicle power generation
- Novel space vehicle thermal management
- Crewed spaceflight enablers
- Resilient and path-diverse space communication systems,
networks, and ground stations
- Space launch, range, and safety technologies
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide
to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about
your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
Ankura CTIX FLASH Update - February 16, 2024
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
A new trojan for iOS and Android has been discovered that uses its capabilities to scan the victim's face for apparent use in future deepfakes. The trojan, named "GoldPickaxe"...
AI & Patents: USPTO Issues Guidance
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to develop, it is increasingly being used to aid in developing new products and processes.
Notable Litigation – January 2024
McGuireWoods LLP
Notable litigation filed during January 2024 includes: (1) Bajuri v. Shiba Prop, LLC, et al. and (2) SEC v. Lee, et al.