On February 12, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) released an updated list of critical and emerging technologies (CETs), refining and building upon the previous version issued in 2022. This update outlines the Biden administration's focus on technologies that could "strengthen the nation's security" and "chart a new pathway in American innovation" such as generative AI systems and micro- and nano-electromechanical systems. Companies in CET fields should expect the updated list to help guide development of U.S. export controls, including multilateral controls, areas of focus of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS), U.S. domestic investment policies, and encouragement of research and study in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The most notable revisions from the 2022 list include adding Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Technologies and Data Privacy, Data Security, and Cybersecurity Technologies, which were previously addressed as separate subtopics. In addition, the 2024 list consolidated and identified new subfields for each CET focusing, where possible, on core technologies that continue to emerge and modernize. CETs are defined as subsets of advanced technologies that may significantly impact U.S. national security.

The critical and emerging technology areas in the 2024 update are:

Advanced Computing

Advanced Engineering Materials

Advanced Gas Turbine Engine Technologies

Advanced and Networked Sensing and Signature Management

Advanced Manufacturing

Artificial Intelligence

Biotechnologies

Clean Energy Generation and Storage

Data Privacy, Data Security, and Cybersecurity Technologies

Directed Energy

Highly Automated, Autonomous, and Uncrewed Systems, and Robotics

Human-Machine Interfaces

Hypersonics

Integrated Communication and Networking Technologies

Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Technologies

Quantum Information and Enabling Technologies

Semiconductors and Microelectronics

Space Technologies and Systems

The 2024 list does not significantly differ from the 2022 list, with many of the same CETs listed. However, certain technologies previously covered within subcategories have now been highlighted as one of the 18 main CET topic areas: (1) Clean Energy Generation and Storage; (2) Data Privacy, Data Security, and Cyber Technologies; (3) Integrated Communication and Network Technologies; and (4) PNT technologies.

Like the 2022 list, the 2024 list also identifies refined subcategories for each of the CETs listed above. For example, the PNT CET includes diversified PNT-enabling technologies for users and systems in airborne, space-based, terrestrial, subterranean, and underwater settings; interference, jamming, and spoofing detection technologies, algorithms, analytics, and networked monitoring systems; and disruption/denial-resisting and hardening technologies. Notably, the 2024 list also includes several new subcategories such as generative AI systems and micro- and nano-electromechanical systems.

While not a "priority list for either policy development or funding," the updated CET list may help inform government-wide and agency-specific efforts concerning U.S. technological competitiveness and national security. For example, the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 charges the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) with implementing a robust process to identify "emerging" and other types of "critical" technologies. This latest update aligns with the National Security Strategy issued in October 2022, highlighting the U.S. government's focus on technology that is central to geopolitical competition and to the future of U.S. national security.

Given the continued scrutiny regarding the importance of these technologies as they relate to U.S. national security interests, interested parties should keep a close eye on any future regulations regarding CETs. It is important to note that identification on the list does not automatically impose export control regulations on the listed technologies, which under CFIUS may trigger a mandatory filing. However, parties in these industries involving one or more CET should assess the likely level of government interest, consult legal counsel as needed, and formulate a strategy accordingly.

Critical and Emerging Technologies List With Subfields CET Technology Subfield Advanced Computing Advanced supercomputing, including for AI applications

Edge computing and devices

Advanced cloud services

High-performance data storage and data centers

Advanced computing architectures

Advanced modeling and simulation

Data processing and analysis techniques

Spatial computing Advanced Engineering Materials Materials by design and material genomics

Materials with novel properties to include substantial improvements to existing properties

Novel and emerging techniques for material property characterization and lifecycle assessment Advanced Gas Turbine

Engine Technologies Aerospace, maritime, and industrial development and production technologies

Full-authority digital engine control, hot-section manufacturing, and associated technologies Advanced and Networked Sensing

and Signature Management Payloads, sensors, and instruments

Sensor processing and data fusion

Adaptive optics

Remote sensing of the Earth

Geophysical sensing

Signature management

Detection and characterization of pathogens and of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons, and materials

Transportation-sector sensing

Security-sector sensing

Health-sector sensing

Energy-sector sensing

Manufacturing-sector sensing

Building-sector sensing

Environmental-sector sensing Advanced Manufacturing Advanced additive manufacturing

Advanced manufacturing technologies and techniques including those supporting clean, sustainable, and smart manufacturing, nanomanufacturing, lightweight metal manufacturing, and product and material recovery Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine learning

Deep learning

Reinforcement learning

Sensory perception and recognition

AI assurance and assessment techniques

Foundation models

Generative AI systems and multimodal and large language models

Synthetic data approaches for training, tuning, and testing

Planning, reasoning, and decision making

Technologies for improving AI safety, trust, security, and responsible use Biotechnologies Novel synthetic biology including nucleic acid, genome, epigenome, and protein synthesis and engineering, including design tools

Multi-omics and other biometrology, bioinformatics, computational biology, predictive modeling, and analytical tools for functional phenotypes

Engineering of sub-cellular, multicellular, and multi-scale systems

Cell-free systems and technologies

Engineering of viral and viral delivery systems

Biotic/abiotic interfaces

Biomanufacturing and bioprocessing technologies Clean Energy Generation

and Storage Renewable generation

Renewable and sustainable chemistries, fuels, and feedstocks

Nuclear energy systems

Fusion energy

Energy storage

Electric and hybrid engines

Batteries

Grid integration technologies

Energy-efficiency technologies

Carbon management technologies Data Privacy, Data Security, and

Cybersecurity Technologies Distributed ledger technologies

Digital assets

Digital payment technologies

Digital identity technologies, biometrics, and associated infrastructure

Communications and network security

Privacy-enhancing technologies

Technologies for data fusion and improving data interoperability, privacy, and security

Distributed confidential computing

Computing supply chain security

Security and privacy technologies in augmented reality/virtual reality Directed Energy Lasers

High-power microwaves

Particle beams Highly Automated, Autonomous,

and Uncrewed Systems (UxS),

and Robotics Surface

Air

Maritime

Space

Supporting digital infrastructure, including High Definition (HD) maps

Autonomous command and control Human-Machine Interfaces Augmented reality

Virtual reality

Human-machine teaming

Neurotechnologies Hypersonics Propulsion

Aerodynamics and control

Materials, structures, and manufacturing

Detection, tracking, characterization, and defense

Testing Integrated Communication and Networking Technologies Radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits, antennas, filters, and components

Spectrum management and sensing technologies

Future generation wireless networks

Optical links and fiber technologies

Terrestrial/undersea cables

Satellite-based and stratospheric communications

Delay-tolerant networking

Mesh networks/infrastructure independent communication technologies

Software-defined networking and radios

Modern data exchange techniques

Adaptive network controls

Resilient and adaptive waveforms Positioning, Navigation, and

Timing (PNT) Technologies Diversified PNT-enabling technologies for users and systems in airborne, space-based, terrestrial, subterranean, and underwater settings

Interference, jamming, and spoofing detection technologies, algorithms, analytics, and networked monitoring systems

Disruption/denial-resisting and hardening technologies Quantum Information and

Enabling Technologies Quantum computing

Materials, isotopes, and fabrication techniques for quantum devices

Quantum sensing

Quantum communications and networking

Supporting systems Semiconductors and Microelectronics Design and electronic design automation tools

Manufacturing process technologies and manufacturing equipment

Beyond complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology

Heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging

Specialized/tailored hardware components for artificial intelligence, natural and hostile radiation environments, RF and optical components, high-power devices, and other critical applications

Novel materials for advanced microelectronics

Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and Nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS)

Novel architectures for non-Von Neumann computing Space Technologies and Systems In-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing, as well as enabling technologies

Technology enablers for cost-effective on-demand and reusable space launch systems

Technologies that enable access to and use of cislunar space and/or novel orbits

Sensors and data analysis tools for space-based observations

Space propulsion

Advanced space vehicle power generation

Novel space vehicle thermal management

Crewed spaceflight enablers

Resilient and path-diverse space communication systems, networks, and ground stations

Space launch, range, and safety technologies



