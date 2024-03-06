ARTICLE

United States: &Motion Visits With Forterra – Off-Road And In Extreme Conditions, The Importance Of Self-Driving Tech In Saving Lives And Advancing The Industry (Podcast)

&Motion's Paul Keller and Eric Ransom discuss with Forterra's Pat Acox the company's advances in off-road self-driving vehicles, their unique challenges and opportunities, and how the military's continued development of the technology will enable faster adoption and save lives in the commercial sector.

