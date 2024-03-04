Duane Morris partner Agatha Liu spoke with Personal Care Insights on potential risks, including personalization, appearance bias and regulatory compliance, as beauty companies integrate AI technologies.

What steps do you advise beauty companies to take to reduce the legal risks that could arise from implementing AI?

Liu: Very generally, companies should understand the technology they're adopting and implementing and balance the benefits of the technology against potential legal pitfalls. That means liaising with outside counsel and privacy teams to obtain clarity and mitigate risks. [...]

