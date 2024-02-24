ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to the February edition of Akin Intelligence. This month, U.S. agencies have continued to implement the October artificial intelligence (AI) Executive Order, and the European Union (EU) moves closer to finalizing its AI Act. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers continue to introduce sector-specific AI bills and explore AI issues in hearings. Additionally, judges trim down the copyright claims against AI companies, and new AI product announcements continue to roll out at a steady pace.

In this Issue

Akin Spotlight

Federal Action

Congressional Action

Health Care

Judicial Action & Administrative Proceedings

State Action

Industry Action

EU and U.K. Updates

China Updates

On Air with Akin

Akin Thought Leadership

To read this article in full, please click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.