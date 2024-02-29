Traditionally, companies that have been seeking to reduce costs have followed an offshoring strategy to take advantage of educated, skilled, low-cost labor in countries such as India. They have either outsourced or set up their own Global Capability Centers (GCCs), often requiring large scale, with several hundred full-time equivalents (FTEs) to be cost-effective. However, with the rapid drive to automation, and especially artificial intelligence (AI), the number of people required in place is being dramatically reduced, making GCCs in low-cost jurisdictions feasible at scales as low as a few tens of employees. This movement is a major disruptor to the offshoring industry but provides opportunities for smaller and mid-size entities needing to drive efficiency and reduce costs.

This paper explores the different ways in which small and mid-size entities can embrace such new opportunities in an innovative and cost-effective manner, including examining and mitigating delivery risk.