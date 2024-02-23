In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a critical element for business innovation and competitive edge.The AlixPartners 2023 Digital Disruption Survey highlights this trend, with three-quarters of executives acknowledging AI's immense importance to their businesses.However, a mere 20% are confident in their firm's proficient usage of AI. This disparity signals a significant opportunity for organizations to harness AI more effectively.

A fundamental requirement for AI is reliable data. The accuracy of AI models is directly proportional to the quality of the data fed into them. To understand this, one can experiment with any leading GenAI tool, like ChatGPT or Bard, using personal or business-specific queries. The results often reflect the limitations of available data.

Data, often an undermanaged asset, has now become a critical business resource. Historically, companies have inadequately managed data, resulting in disorganized, siloed, or inaccurate datasets. This issue is exacerbated for businesses undergoing digital transformations, dealing with legacy systems, or integrating systems post-merger.

Despite these challenges, there lies an immense opportunity for businesses to differentiate themselves from competitors. The key is to identify and exploit the immediate value AI can extract from existing data, rather than getting bogged down in the complexities of enterprise system consolidation.

To harness AI's potential swiftly, consider these four pragmatic steps:

Identify a specific business problem: Develop a business use case with measurable outcomes, focusing on a well-defined problem (e.g., dynamic pricing) and its anticipated business impact. Start small and scale up: Start with a modest AI project, using basic AI models. Aim for a quick completion, typically in three to four weeks, to establish benchmarks. Treat this as a learning experience or a Proof of Concept (PoC), without immediately worrying about long-term sustainability. Embrace "good enough" data: Instead of striving for perfect data, work with what's available.Minor inaccuracies in large datasets often don't significantly impact the overall model performance. Opt for practicality over perfection in data engineering. Utilize as-a-service tools: Leverage commercially available platforms (e.g., Azure or AWS) in an 'as a service' model. This approach aligns costs with value creation, reduces experimentation expenses, and accelerates outcomes by using built-in intelligence in these tools.

In conclusion, the era of data-driven business strategies is here. It's imperative for companies to actively engage with AI to unlock its value. At AlixPartners, we've successfully guided numerous clients in rapidly realizing AI's benefits in their operations. In this race to AI integration, it's crucial not to be left behind. Remember, perfect data is not a prerequisite for valuable AI deployment.

