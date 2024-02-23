ARTICLE

Mayer Brown's Biden Artificial Intelligence Executive Order Action Tracker is designed to help companies keep track of the actions taken by the Biden Administration under the AI EO, as well as those still on the horizon.

President Joe Biden's October 2023 Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence (the "AI EO") tasked federal agencies with over 100 actions, that are intended to promote US leadership on artificial intelligence while reducing associated risks. As the Biden Administration continues to implement these directives, the significance of the AI EO to the private sector becomes ever more apparent.

Organized by the AI EO's eight operative sections, the tracker summarizes the action items directed by the AI EO, their relevant deadlines, and the actions taken to date.

Last updated February 13, 2024.

SECTION IV: ENSURING THE SAFETY AND SECURITY OF AI TECHNOLOGY

Section 4 of the AI EO sets out government actions intended "to protect Americans from the potential risks of AI systems." Key focus areas include: best practices for developing and testing AI Technology; requirements for dual-use foundation models and infrastructure as a service providers; risk management and regulations for critical infrastructure; and authenticating and watermarking.

