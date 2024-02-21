self

Each year, Congress takes up the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets out budget and policy priorities for the Department of Defense. This bill is one of very few pieces of legislation that must pass every year.

In this episode, defense and policy experts from Arnold and Porter discuss the passage of this year's NDAA and some important policy considerations for defense contractors. The firm's Chuck Blanchard, Adrienne Jackson, and Yuvaraj Sivalingam will discuss:

Notable provisions related to contracting and procurement, including new disclosure requirements and small business matters

Contracting restrictions on doing business with "covered countries," including China, Russia, and Iran

Language governing supply chain and critical minerals issues

Buy America provisions

Artificial Intelligence, cyber, and quantum information science and technology directives and investments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.