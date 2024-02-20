ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Several Democratic senators introduced a bill intended to stop companies from utilizing predictive technology to raise prices. Businesses are increasingly delegating important competitive decisions, including price-setting power, to artificial intelligence, algorithms, and other predictive technology software. Read more on the Duane Morris Artificial Intelligence Blog.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.