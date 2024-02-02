United States:
The Evolving Role Of AI On Infrastructure & Energy Arbitration (Podcast)
02 February 2024
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Disputes and investigations expert, Jacqui Record, construction
expert, Sena Gbedemah, and cybersecurity specialist, Kajen
Subramoney, are joined by Bevan Farmer, Construction and
Engineering Partner at Addleshaw in this latest episode to discuss
the role of AI and its impact on expert evidence, cost implications
in construction disputes, and their views on future trends.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
Virtual Currencies Comparative Guide
Bull Blockchain Law LLP
Virtual Currencies Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of United States, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
12 Days Of Handbook Updates: AI Policy
Barnes & Thornburg
This is the eleventh of our 12 Days of Handbook Updates that take you through 12 important topics for employers as we round out the year.