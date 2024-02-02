United States:
GenAI Investigated By FTC
02 February 2024
Duane Morris LLP
The Federal Trade Commission
announced that it has begun an investigation into Generative AI
investments and partnerships. Read more on the Duane Morris
Artificial Intelligence Blog.
