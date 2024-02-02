self

Wiley Government Contracts · AI in 2024: What Comes Next?

In this episode, partners Duane Pozza, Kat Scott, Joan Stewart, and Craig Smith discuss the main questions facing artificial intelligence (AI) as we move into the new year. They analyze topics such as defining the scope of AI, identifying existing and emerging laws that may regulate AI, maximizing the benefits of AI within an organization, and AI risk management best practices. Finally, they discuss what to expect from federal legislation in the United States and the progress made on the European Union (EU) AI Act that is expected to be finalized early this year.

